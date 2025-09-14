Fox News faces outrage for Brian Kilmeade "involuntary lethal injection" comment

Kilmeade was responding to Fox And Friends co-host Lawrence Jones' comments about imprisoning mentally ill homeless people who refuse treatment.

By William Hughes  |  September 13, 2025 | 8:17pm
Brian Kilmeade, Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
TV News Fox News
It’s been a weird week for free speech in America, as the responses to the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk on Wednesday have come in with a healthy dose of shock and awe attached. Cable news, obviously, has been the crucible for many of the emotions provoked by the violent attack on Kirk, with MSNBC wasting exactly zero seconds acceding to demands that it fire analyst Matthew Dowd for stating, when asked in the immediate aftermath of the shooting about the “environment” in which it took place, that “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.” Social media has filled up with reports of people collecting names and employers of those who expressed schadenfreude at Kirk’s death, or suggested that he was anything less than the free-speech saint that his supporters and mourners have been portraying him as, while politicians, talk show hosts, and more have raced to be the first, or at least the loudest, to condemn all forms of political violence. (Even as folks like Elon Musk have continued to propagate calls to “fight back, or you die” to a quarter of a billion followers on social media.) Fox News has been at the forefront of this vocal outrage, rolling out guys like Sean Hannity to cluck his tongue at Illinois governor JB Pritzker suggesting that Donald Trump’s rhetoric may have contributed to an American culture of political violence. They clearly feel the moral high ground is theirs.

Which does make it an extra kind of shocking to run into a clip like the one circulating online today from the September 10 episode of Fox And Friends—from the morning before Kirk was shot, while on a college campus in Utah—in which host Brian Kilmeade suggests that mentally ill homeless people who are unable, or unwilling, to accept help or treatment should be given “involuntary lethal injection, or something. Just kill ’em.” Kilmeade was talking with his co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt about the death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed on a train in North Carolina on August 22, with the main suspect in the case being a homeless man with a history of violent offenses. Jones was already going for a pretty hardline stance in his lead-up to Kilmeade’s comment, suggesting that the “billions” spent on their care is wasted on those who won’t accept it, and that they should either accept treatment or be thrown in jail. Which is when Kilmeade interjects with the “involuntary lethal injection” suggestion, provoking a quick “Yep” from Jones, and a quick change of topic from Earhardt.

Even amidst the furor surrounding Kirk’s death, Kilmeade’s comment has started to catch public attention; notably, California governor Gavin Newsom responded to the clip on Saturday morning with a quote from Proverbs, “Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered.” Per The Irish Star, Donald Whitehead, director of the National Coalition For The Homeless, called Kilmeade’s on-air comment “Dangerous. It shows a lack of human compassion and it is really the worst possible time for that kind of language to be expressed.” Numerous voices, both online and from political leaders, have called for Kilmeade to face consequences for his comment; no word on what, if anything, Fox News plans to do in response.

 
