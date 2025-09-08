The multi-cam sitcom gets a win with Leanne season 2 renewal

Last week, The A.V. Club‘s Saloni Gajjar posited that streamers may finally be figuring out the multi-cam sitcom. Netflix seems to agree, as it just ordered a second season of Leanne, Chuck Lorre and Leanne Morgan’s sweet, nostalgic show about a woman (Morgan) reframing her life after her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her. “We’re coming back for a second season!” Morgan wrote in a statement celebrating the news. “I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast and especially for all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us and we can’t wait to be back!”

If Netflix was looking to infuse its catalog with some classic sitcom warmth, Lorre was a good choice. Leanne is the latest in a long line of hits from the famed producer, including The Big Bang Theory, Two And A Half Men, Young Sheldon, and the similarly eponymous Cybill and Roseanne. “Much thanks and gratitude to Netflix for this amazing opportunity,” Lorre shared in his own statement. “Congrats to Leanne and the entire cast and crew. This has been an incredible journey that began with a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee. Leanne Morgan is the whole package. A comedic genius, a warm, loving human being, and an absolute joy to work with.”

Morgan, a stand-up comic, previously found success on Netflix with her 2023 special I’m Every Woman, which the streamer highlights as its “most-viewed comedy special by a woman since early 2023.” She has another, Unspeakable Things, premiering November 4. It’s the first of two new specials in a deal she penned with the streamer. The scripted series novice has a busy year ahead of her, but she seems up for the challenge. “This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl, and it was just as exciting as I imagined,” Morgan told Tudum of Leanne‘s first season. “Learning a new medium was definitely a challenge—memorizing new scripts every week was totally new for me—but I loved it. As a stand-up, the comedic timing felt natural, and filming in front of a live audience was especially comfortable. By the end of the season, it really felt like home.” No production timeline has been set as of this writing, but fans will get another chance to be houseguests soon.