Meta removes anti-ICE Facebook group

In yet another installment of “How are tech billionaires carrying water for Donald Trump today?” Meta has removed a Facebook group that tracked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Chicago. The move was made at the urging of Attorney General Pam Bondi, and supposedly in keeping with company policy. Specifically, “This Group was removed for violating our policies against coordinated harm,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement (via NBC News).

This is the same company that had policies allowing for chatbots to have “sensual” conversations with kids, but discussing local law enforcement among neighbors is a bridge too far, huh? Of course, Bondi characterized the page as “being used to dox and target” ICE agents in Chicago. “The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk just for doing their jobs,” she wrote on Twitter/X. “The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement.”

The biggest names in the tech sector have all aligned themselves with Trump and his agenda. Elon Musk was once an active member of the administration; Oracle’s Larry Ellison is a Trump advisor (who now has a major stake in Paramount, which has done Trump some favors lately). Tim Cook from Apple—which similarly pulled down an ICE tracking app earlier this month—gave the president a plaque with a 24-karat gold base, for some reason. And Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is no less of an ass kisser, recently caught on a hot mic saying he “wasn’t sure what number” Trump wanted him to announce for U.S. investment into artificial intelligence.

It sure seems like these guys are cozying up to Trump in order to continue building their tech empires unfettered by government regulation, but these latest concessions are done under the guise that the safety of ICE agents is being put at “risk.” On the other side of the argument, Joshua Aaron (who created the ICEBlock app removed by Apple) told CNBC, “This is about our fundamental constitutional rights in this country being stripped away by this administration, and the powers that be who are capitulating to their requests.”