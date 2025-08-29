Meta chatbots will now avoid bringing up topics like suicide and self-harm with teens The company was in hot water earlier this month after a Reuters investigation revealed that it permitted "sensual" chats with minors.

Meta is updating the way it trains its chatbots so they can no longer engage in conversations about self-harm, suicide, disordered eating, or topics of a potentially inappropriate romantic nature with teens, TechCrunch reports. These are only interim changes, the company shared, but it said it was planning to release more robust safety regulations for minors in the future.

Of course, the fact that this is an update at all is pretty distressing. The company stoked anger earlier this month after a Reuters investigation revealed internal Meta documents stating that chatbots were allowed to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” generate false medical information, and “create statements that demean people on the basis of their protected characteristics” like race. One of those horrified people was Neil Young, whose Reprise Records-run Facebook page wrote that “Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable” and there will no longer be “any Neil Young related activities” happening on Facebook. The portions of the documents quoted in the Reuters report have since been removed, according to a statement provided to the outlet by the company.