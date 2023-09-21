Michael Caine is now "sort of" retired from acting

Michael Caine is 90 years old and still promoting his latest movie. Of course, there’s no upper age limit on movie stardom, but even Caine is a little surprised he’s still part of the Hollywood machine. “With Covid and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished,” he tells The Telegraph of his new film The Great Escaper. “And I suddenly did it—and had such a wonderful time.”

The thing is, Caine has thought he was finished before. Back in 2021, he said Best Sellers was probably his last film (“There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man at 88”). His representatives quickly denied his so-called retirement shortly after he made the pronouncement. He told Telegraph interviewer Mick Brown he was going to retire way back in 2015—“But I wasn’t 90 then. I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that,” he tells Brown now. “I sort of am retired now. Anyway….”

Advertisement

His retirement is only from acting, it should be said, because the Oscar winner still enjoys writing and will next release a thriller. “And I’m very happy with that because it’s something I can do without walking,” says Caine, who has dealt with a spine issue that limits his mobility. “All you need is a chair and a pencil and paper.”

He’s happy to imagine that “if the book I’ve written is a success, everything it makes will be left to” his family after his death. “And the thing to remember is, someone will probably turn up and ask to do the movie. And there’ll be a million dollars put on it. So I’ll be very happy about that.” He’ll also be happy to not be in the movie version of his book: “Yeah, there’s no 90-year-old lovers in there.”