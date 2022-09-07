The Worst Person In The World stars Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie are reuniting for a horror drama from director Thea Hvistendahl. Neon has snagged the distribution rights for the film in North America and Britain.

Handling The Undead follows three families on one particularly hot day in Oslo, Norway. Chaos ensues when an electric field surrounding the city sets off a collective migraine across town, causing electronic devices to go haywire. Then, news comes in that the bodies of the recently deceased down at the morgue have been reanimated. The feature also stars Bjørn Sundquist, Bente Børsum, and Bahars Pars.

Hvistendahl makes her feature directorial debut with Handling The Undead. She previously helmed the documentary Adjø Montebello and the SXSW Grand Jury Prize nominee Virgins4lyfe. Hvistendahl co-wrote the screenplay with revered horror novelist John Ajvide Lindqvist, who’s known for his works Border and Let The Right One In.

Following the premiere of The Worst Person In The World, Reinsve was awarded the Cannes Film Festival prize for Best Actress. She went on to nab a BAFTA nomination for her performance as Julie in the Oscar-nominated Joachim Trier film. In addition to Handling The Undead, Reinsve will soon appear in her first English-language film, Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man, starring Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson. She also recently boarded the A24 film The Governess from Joe Talbot, where she’ll star opposite Lily-Rose Depp.

When Lie’s not acting in films, he works full-time as a medical doctor. He’s known for his roles in Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper and Trier’s Oslo, August 31. In addition to Handling The Undead, Lie has a leading role in Benoît Delhomme’s forthcoming Mothers’ Instinct, starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.