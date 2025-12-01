Netflix confirms casting shows from phones to most TVs is over

Perhaps you spent the Thanksgiving holiday at the home of some members of your extended family. And perhaps you wanted to fire up the long-awaited new season segment of Stranger Things for that extended family, and in their home they watched TV with a Chromecast or something similar, and perhaps you had logged into your Netflix account on your phone. In this scenario we’ve just described, you probably would have left the holiday pretty frustrated had you tried to cast Stranger Things—or anything from Netflix.

This is per Android Authority, which reports this morning that Netflix has quietly eliminated the ability to cast shows and movies from a phone to Chromecast with Google TV, Google TV Streamer, and “most TVs and TV-streaming devices.” An update on the Netflix help page confirms as much, writing, “You’ll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix.” However, there are a few stragglers out there with an “older Chromecast device or a TV that works with Google Cast” who can apparently still use the feature.

Customers first began noticing the changes a couple of weeks ago. One Reddit post from November 10 described the sudden disappearance of the “cast” button from their phone, writing, “It gives me all of the control to use my phone as a remote control and searching for stuff is so much easier. And I’m not sure WHY the change was made.” Netflix didn’t offer a reason for why it made the change either, though the streamer eliminated the ability to connect shows to an Apple TV via Airplay back in 2019, per The Verge, citing “technical limitations.”