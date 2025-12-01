Netflix confirms casting shows from phones to most TVs is over
The streamer now says you'll have to use your remote if you want to watch Netflix on TV.Graphic courtesy of Netflix
Perhaps you spent the Thanksgiving holiday at the home of some members of your extended family. And perhaps you wanted to fire up the long-awaited new season segment of Stranger Things for that extended family, and in their home they watched TV with a Chromecast or something similar, and perhaps you had logged into your Netflix account on your phone. In this scenario we’ve just described, you probably would have left the holiday pretty frustrated had you tried to cast Stranger Things—or anything from Netflix.