Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner

Photo : Presley Ann ( Getty Images )

Whether you’re running around the Delco area trying to solve a crime or a sash-wearing cheeseburger, it’s safe to say that America has mare (or mayor) fever. But as Kate Winslet’s days of running around eastern Pennsylvania with that accent of hers comes to a close, America will, once again, soldier on with the lingering knowledge that, somehow, Rudy Giuliani is still America’s mayor. Or, at least, he’s the only one people still refer to as such. Luckily, one of Hollywood’s busiest creators is joining the ticket, and he’s bringing, who else, Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest with him.

Earlier today, MTV and Paramount+ announced Mayor Of Kingstown, which continues the country’s interest in calling someone “mayor” or “mare,” even though they’re technically not a horse or an elected official. As mentioned, Jeremy Renner signed on to star (presumably as the ma yor) and executive produce, but so has Dianne Wiest, who, for all we know, is the m ayor (or at the very least should be the mayor. C’mon, tell us you wouldn’t rather vote for Dianne Wiest). Much like the HBO show, there doesn’t appear to be a mayor in the mix. Instead, the series will focus on the McLusky family of Kingstown, Michigan, who seemingly run a prison or something. E ither way, it doesn’t seem like anyone’s the mayor. Here’s how MTV and Paramount+ describe the plot:

Mayor Of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The Mayor Of Kingstown is currently the third Sheridan show coming to Paramount+, indicating that the streamer is going all-in on the mayor of Yellowstone. Earlier this year, Paramount promised to bury us under two spin-offs of the popular Kevin Costner show, 6666 and Y: 1883, as well as thousands of movies (but only some of those have mayors or Kevin Costner in them). Meanwhile, Sheridan’s latest film, the Angelina Jolie-vehicle, Those Who Wish Me Dead, premiered on HBO Max this month , leading us to hope that Sheridan takes a break one of these days. Maybe he could become a mayor. Lord, knows it’s probably less work than coming up with more Yellowstone shows.