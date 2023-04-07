As we know, actors can be pretty busy people. So busy in fact, that they might not have all the time in the world to watch Must See TV, even if that show is a prequel to one of their own acting credits. This seems to be the case for Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he hasn’t jumped back into the world of dragons and incest shown in HBO’s spin-off House Of The Dragon.

“I have not,” said Coster-Waldau when asked if he’d watched the prequel series. Though, the Gods Of Egypt actor has seen those familiar-looking opening credits, which even feature composer Ramin Djawadi’s same theme used in Game Of Thrones’ sprawling credits.

Advertisement

“One day [House Of The Dragon] came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar,” said Coster-Waldau in the interview. “I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.’”

Whether The Last Thing He Told Me star’s use of “too soon” could also be interpreted to mean “a bit too busy with being in projects to venture into the world of HBO programming,” Coster-Waldau says he’ll get around to watching it eventually, but only when he can sit on the couch and binge all the seasons in one go.

G/O Media may get a commission 16% off HP Envy x360 Convertible 15" Laptop Laptop? Check. Tablet? Check.

This laptop can convert into a tablet with its 360 design. Design and present with accurate color and fast processing. Buy for $630 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ll wait,” said the Danish actor. “I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge watch it and then there’s the whole thing.”

Even with a few years separated from Game Of Thrones’ series finale, the former cast members still share one connecting factor: not watching House Of The Dragon. Earlier this year, The Mother Of Dragons herself Emilia Clarke let it be known that she was “avoiding” viewing the series, comparing the feeling of weirdness to attending a school reunion “that’s not your year.” Except with more magical creatures and betrayal, of course.