An Alias reunion is imminent in The Last Thing He Told Me trailer

Jennifer Garner is back on television with The Last Thing He Told Me, the new Apple TV+ thriller premiering April 14. That alone is probably enough to entice Alias fans, but there’s a bonus treat: Victor Garber is also involved. The two of them don’t interact in the newly released trailer, but they do lock eyes in a loaded moment that is sure to whet the appetites of fans clamoring for a reunion. And in the meantime, there’s plenty of mystery to sink your teeth into!

Garner stars as Hannah, a woman whose husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) abruptly disappears after leaving her a note that says simply “Protect her.” The “her” in question seems to be Hannah’s stepdaughter, played by Angourie Rice, who also finds a goodbye present from dad: a duffle bag full of cash. Neither understand why Owen has left, but they set on a journey to figure it out together—a journey that may put both of them in grave danger.

The Last Thing He Told Me — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, is the latest literary adaptation from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company. Dave created and executive produces the series alongside her husband Josh Singer, per Deadline.

Advertisement

The series is also the Alias reunion/Apple TV+ project that Garner apparently chose over My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, the drama from Alias’ J.J. Abrams that Apple dropped due to Garner’s scheduling conflicts. The actor recently joined the cast of Party Down, so 2023 marks something of a television renaissance where Garner is concerned. (Her last live-action television credit was the short-lived 2018 comedy Camping from Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.) Hopefully, The Last Thing He Told Me isn’t the last time we see Garner on the small screen.