Interfaith relationships remain tricky in Nobody Wants This season 2 trailer

Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) didn’t just sail off into the sunset after the first season of Nobody Wants This. Bell and Brody got Emmy nominations, and Joanne and Noah continued to navigate the complications of an interfaith relationship. For instance, Joanne realizes for the first time in the season two trailer that their kids probably wouldn’t grow up with Santa Claus. We may have covered a lot of ground the first time, but there’s still more to consider when the series returns October 23.

As per the Nobody Wants This season 2 synopsis from Netflix, “First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives—and loved ones—together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

The second season of Nobody Wants This will introduce some new faces, including Lupe’s Succession co-star Arian Moayed, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, Brody’s wife Leighton Meester, Kate Berlant, and Seth Rogen (who can be seen briefly in the trailer). There are also new faces behind the scenes: showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan. “I didn’t want to change the show at all. I loved it,” Konner told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “The way I approach everything I work on, if I haven’t written it, is that I need an incredibly clear, strong, unique voice and that is [creator Erin Foster] in a nutshell, so that drew me to it immediately. I was just like, ‘More of the same!'”