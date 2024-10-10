Netflix renews both The Diplomat and Nobody Wants This Fans of Keri Russell's political thriller and the Kristen Bell/Adam Brody rom-com both got good news

Hey, look, Netflix can renew shows. It’s no surprise that the streaming service wants more of Nobody Wants This, given what a success the romantic comedy (which stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody) has been for the platform. As an added bonus, it’s also giving an early renewal to The Diplomat. The second season of Keri Russell’s political drama will premiere on October 31, but Netflix is already cooking a third season of the thriller. Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria confirmed the news of both renewals among other juicy tidbits dropped while she attended the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles.

“After an amazing summer shooting in the UK, we brought London home to NY,” said The Diplomat creator Debora Cahn (via Variety). “Best of both worlds—filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going.”

Over on team Nobody Wants This, the second season renewal comes with news of a roster shake-up. Girls alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan will serve as showrunners for the second season, according to Deadline. Series creator Erin Foster and executive producer Craig DiGregorio were initially named as the showrunners of the first season, though the outlet reports that Jack Burditt (who worked on Modern Family with Steve Levitan, who is also an EP on Nobody) took the reins when the series faced a tight turnaround time after the writers strike. All of these people will continue to be involved in the show, including Foster, whose “priority remains writing for the series, which reflects her story and her voice,” per the outlet.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” Foster said in a statement (via Deadline). “The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

In his own statement, Kaplan said he was “excited” to join Nobody Wants This and is “already having the best time working on it.” Similarly, Konner said, “It’s a dream to be working on Nobody Wants This,” Konner said. “Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit. I am a true fan of Erin’s show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and [writer] Sarah Heyward from Girls.”