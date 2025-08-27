Rami Malek is a psychiatrist tasked with an infamous patient in Nuremberg teaser
Russell Crowe plays Nazi leader Hermann Göring, with whom Malek's character will engage in a battle of wits ahead of the Nuremberg Trials.Screenshot: Sony Pictures Classics/YouTube
The 2024 and 2025 Academy Awards both saw films dissecting the horrors of the Holocaust among their Best Picture nominees. Two years ago, The Zone Of Interest took an unflinching look at a family sharing a wall with Auschwitz, and last year, The Brutalist explored the atrocities’ impact on a Hungarian survivor. There could be a third next year with James Vanderbilt’s Nuremberg, a historical drama about the American psychiatrist, Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek), tasked with analyzing Nazi leader Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe) before the Allies put him on the stand. The film’s well-positioned November release date suggests that Sony Pictures Classics at least wants the pattern to continue.