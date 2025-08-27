Rami Malek is a psychiatrist tasked with an infamous patient in Nuremberg teaser

The 2024 and 2025 Academy Awards both saw films dissecting the horrors of the Holocaust among their Best Picture nominees. Two years ago, The Zone Of Interest took an unflinching look at a family sharing a wall with Auschwitz, and last year, The Brutalist explored the atrocities’ impact on a Hungarian survivor. There could be a third next year with James Vanderbilt’s Nuremberg, a historical drama about the American psychiatrist, Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek), tasked with analyzing Nazi leader Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe) before the Allies put him on the stand. The film’s well-positioned November release date suggests that Sony Pictures Classics at least wants the pattern to continue.

Nuremberg‘s teaser makes the stakes Kelley faced abundantly clear. “This war ends in a courtroom,” chief prosecutor Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon) says at one point. “The world needs to know what these men did, so that it can never happen again.” Göring, however, will not be so easily broken. “He’ll try to outwit me, but no man has ever beaten me,” he says. Göring and Kelley proceed to engage in a “dramatic psychological duel,” per the film’s logline, with the fate of the Allies’ efforts hanging in the balance.

The film’s cast has already racked up its share of awards and nominations. Malek and Crowe have both won Best Actor, while Shannon and Richard E. Grant, who plays Sir David Maxwell-Fyfe, have both been nominated. This is only the second film Vanderbilt has directed (after 2015’s Truth), but his lengthy résumé of writing credits includes Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man, and a few Screams.

Nuremberg will premiere this September at the Toronto International Film Festival before premiering in theaters November 7.