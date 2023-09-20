Peso Pluma cancels Tijuana show over death threats

Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma is having a breakout moment at present —most notably with a recent appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards, where he became the first Mexican artist to perform at the event in its nearly 40-year history. Now, though, the “Ella Baila Solo” artist is getting attention of an altogether less welcome form, as Variety reports that a Peso Pluma show in Tijuana has been canceled after death threats against the artist went up around the city.

Specifically, said threats went up in banner form, as Pluma (real name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija) was preparing for a show at Estadio Caliente on October 14. In a statement on social media, Pluma’s team says it was canceling the show on behalf of both fans and crew, writing that, “ Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana. Thank you so much to all our fans for understanding. We love you. Sincerely: La Doble P.”

Ella Baila Sola - (Video Oficial) - Eslabon Armado y Peso Pluma - DEL Records 2023

The banners targeting Pluma apparently instructed the singer not to do the Tijuana show because “ It will be your last performance because of your disrespectful loose tongue.” And while no particular culprits have apparently been caught, it’s worth noting that Pluma’s songs often touch on drug culture and the existence of the cartels in Mexico, occasionally drawing public ire for what’s seen as celebrations of cartel leaders—and unhappiness from other leaders sometimes mentioned less positively in his songs . (They also continue the long tradition of narcocorrido music in the nation.) Meanwhile, Variety notes that a “long string” of Peso Pluma shows have also been postponed in the United States, although it’s not immediately apparent if the delays are connected to the same security issues that led to the Tijuana show being canceled.