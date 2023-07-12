When classic TV series come and go from streaming services almost without reason, and it seems like every rerun on TV is The Big Bang Theory, it can be hard to indulge your nostalgia for great shows. Our suggestion? Load up on complete sets of great TV series during Amazon’s Prime Day event and own them forever. There are massive discounts to be found on great shows both new, old, and very old—be the first person on your block to own all 234 episodes of Leave It To Beaver! Don’t worry, Wally and The Beav aren’t our only recommendation: keep clicking to see The A.V. Club’s rundown of the best deals on complete TV series on DVD and Blu-ray available during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day blowout.
The mid-’60s monster craze yielded two classic TV comedies: the slapstick Munsters and the darker and more bizarrely subversive Addams Family. The success of Netflix’s Wednesday series speaks to the staying power of the creeptastic Addams clan—see where it all began for just $12.99.
Did you know that Lindsay Wagner’s The Bionic Woman, the spin-off to The Six Million Dollar Man, ran for 58 episodes and spawned three reunion movies with Lee Majors as Steve Austin? Neither did we, but they’re all in this 18-disc set.
As strange as it sounds to say “everybody’s favorite serial killer,” that’s in fact what Dexter is about. Check out all eight seasons on 32 DVDs and enjoy the blood-drenched ride.
Need a palate cleanser after House Of The Dragon and Orphan Black? How about 10 discs covering the entire hilarious run of The Flintstones? Good luck finding this on streaming services!
TV Land assembled a sitcom supergroup of Valerie Bertinelli (One Day At A Time), Jane Leeves (Frasier), Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) and the legendary Betty White to create 128 episodes of this often bawdy romp.
Set two centuries before the events of the epic Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon is the story of the Targaryen clan’s hold on the Iron Throne and the constant intrigue and treachery behind it.
Watch the entire run of this legendary comedy and marvel at the fact that it was the first three-camera sitcom filmed before a live audience, the first to feature a real-life pregnancy as a storyline, and the first with a Latino lead actor—all starting in 1951.
Take half off the price of this massive compendium covering all 234 (!!) episodes of the seminal Eisenhower-era family series.
All 50 episodes of this groundbreaking Canadian sci-fi thriller about the moral and ethical implications of human cloning are packed onto 10 Blu-ray discs along with an ample supply of bonus material.
If you’re a fan of a certain age, you can still pantomime slo-mo feats of strength while making the “bionic” sound. This 33-disc Blu-ray set includes all 99 episodes of this seminal ’70s hit along with a ton of extras. Pro tip: Check out the Bigfoot episodes in season three—that’s André the Giant as the sasquatch!
The animated Superman series was a big upgrade from the cheesier Hanna-Barbera versions of the ’70s and ’80s. Grittier without going too dark, the Tim Daly-voiced Superman battles an impressive array of DC villains including Darkseid, Brainiac, and obviously Lex Luthor.
The untimely end of Yellowstone after season five, starting later this year, gives you good reason to add the first four seasons of the Kevin Costner Western saga to your collection, along with the prequel series 1883, starring quintessential cowboy Sam Elliott.