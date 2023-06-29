TV fans know the pain of an unjust cancellation all to well, but there is also the lesser pain of having a show’s creators end a series on their own terms even though you thought it could’ve gone on for a lot longer. That’s a rarer situation, but it seems to be exactly what has happened today with FX and Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, which will be coming to an end after its upcoming third season.
That decision was made by series creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, with Harjo putting out a statement on his Instagram (via The Hollywood Reporter) in which he says this was the “correct decision creatively for the show.” He also noted that he always knew how the show should end, just not when it should end, but as he, Waititi, and the producers planned out the third season, they knew they had the “perfect series finale.” That third season is coming to FX and Hulu on August 2.
Meanwhile, nobody seems as upset about this as FX itself is, with the network putting out a statement that reads more like a eulogy of decorated war hero than a press release—and hey, if any show deserves that, it’s this one. The statement refers to Reservation Dogs as “one of the most important TV shows ever made” and says that it gave the world “a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film.”
FX also notes that it’s “difficult to say goodbye,” but adds, “we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end this series in a way that will cement its legacy.” Here’s the full statement:
People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: Reservation Dogs is worthy of those superlatives. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people—one that has never before been seen in television or film.
It’s difficult to say goodbye to these indelible characters and to an award-winning series that The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture named The Best Show of 2022. That said, we support Sterlin and Taika’s decision to end the series in a way that will cement its legacy.
We, along with our partners at Hulu, are forever grateful to the producers, writers, directors, cast, crew and the Native land and communities in eastern Oklahoma who collaborated to make this masterpiece. While we’re sad to see the show come to an end, we’re excited for Sterlin, Taika and Garrett Basch to continue to tell stories for FX. And Rez Dogs fans, we hope you share our excitement and anticipation for the coming season.