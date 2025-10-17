SNL books Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, and Glen Powell for November

Saturday Night Live season 51 is well underway with three new hosts joining the lineup. Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, and Glen Powell will host the series’ November 1, 8, and 15 episodes, respectively. They follow Bad Bunny, who hosted the season premiere, Amy Poehler, and Sabrina Carpenter, who will do double duty this Saturday.

This will be Teller’s second time on stage at Studio 8H. (His first stint was in 2022 and featured a funny sketch about BeReal, an app you may or may not remember.) He’ll be joined by Brandi Carlile, making her fourth appearance on the show. Both have some fun things to promote. Teller stars in forthcoming rom-com Eternity (out next month), while Carlile’s new album Returning To Myself drops October 24. Glaser has hosted many things including the Golden Globes and HBO’s FBOY Island, but never SNL. She will make her hosting debut alongside “Back To Friends” singer sombr, who will perform in Studio 8H for the first time as well. Powell and “Man I Need” singer Olivia Dean also make a double debut the following week. It’s a big weekend for Powell; his upcoming film, The Running Man, premieres in theaters the day before.

SNL lost five cast members (Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim) and gained five new ones (Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Veronika Slowikowska) in the not-so-huge shakeup following its landmark 50th season. In his review of season 51’s Bad Bunny-hosted premiere for The A.V. Club, Jesse Hassenger lamented how “cosmetic” all of these changes felt, but lauded Amy Poehler and special guest Tina Fey for “jolting some retro life into the wheezy political cold open” the following week. Hopefully the season continues on this upward trajectory.