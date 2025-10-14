Elizabeth Olsen mulls afterlife with Miles Teller or Callum Turner in Eternity trailer In the trailer for Eternity, Elizabeth Olsen must choose whether Miles Teller or Callum Turner will be her afterlife partner.

Call it “Defending Your Wife.” Director David Freyne’s heavenly rom-com, Eternity, presents a high-concept. In heaven, one woman must choose to spend eternity with her first husband, who died young, or her second, who died shortly after her. Oh, what a horrible game the fates have played on Elizabeth Olsen. Giving Albert Brooks’ heaven-sent comedy Defending Your Life a matrimonial bent, Eternity allows Olsen the opportunity to fall in love all over again, and ruin Miles Teller’s afterlife in the process. They say it’s a competition, but based on the trailer, it’s not much of one. Like, come on, Teller is not even in Turner’s league up there. Joining the love triangle are Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early, who add to the fall line-up of comedic-relief angels that includes Keanu Reeves and Sandra Oh.