Spotify announces vague "AI music products"

Spotify very recently vowed to deal with all the AI “slop” flooding its platform. Now, it’s introducing its own AI “music products” to “empower” artists and songwriters and “connect them with the fans who support them.” Today, the platform announced in a blog post that it had partnered with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, and Believe to roll out AI products meant to “protect creativity while enabling innovation.” The steamer didn’t say anything about what those products would actually be, but spoke a lot about how they’d allegedly “put artists and songwriters first.”

Many artists will likely balk at the use of generative AI at all, which Spotify at least acknowledges. “We recognize there’s a wide range of views on use of generative music tools within the artistic community. Therefore, artists and rightsholders will choose if and how to participate to ensure the use of AI tools aligns with the values of the people behind the music,” it wrote in the blog. The right of an artist to choose whether to participate in the rollout is one of four principles guiding the project. The others include partnering with labels, distributors, and publishers to develop products “through upfront agreements, not by asking for forgiveness later,” building products that create “wholly new revenue streams” for creators, ensuring they’re properly compensated for their work, and focusing primarily on artist-fan connection to make sure the “AI tools we develop will not replace human artistry.”

The streamer also made sure to address the pressing issue of art ownership that’s already generated dozens of lawsuits around the world. “Some voices in the tech industry believe copyright should be abolished,” it wrote. “We don’t. Musicians’ rights matter. Copyright is essential. If the music industry doesn’t lead in this moment, AI-powered innovation will happen elsewhere, without rights, consent, or compensation. Together with rightsholders, artists, and songwriters, we are making significant investments in AI research and product development.” The company has reportedly begun building a “state-of-the-art generative AI research lab and product team” that will focus on developing technologies that reflect the above principles and “create breakthrough experiences for fans and artists.” The team has already begun work on “the first product directions” (whatever they are). “We’re committed to ensuring AI enhances artistry, creates new opportunities for the industry, and keeps artists at the center of music,” the blog continued. These are all lofty goals that some would argue are antithetical to the very nature of generative AI. We’ll see how closely the products align with them when Spotify actually deigns to tell us what they are.