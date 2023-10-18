Dads, start your engines: The new Ferrari trailer is finally here

Michael Mann’s long-gestating passion project, Ferrari, is almost here.

Ferrari stars Adam Driver, who, with his refined House Of Gucci accent, plays the automotive legend Enzo Ferrari. Opposite his wife (Penelope Cruz) and his lover (Shailene Woodley), Ferrari is struggling to save his collapsing racecar factory, acknowledge his illegitimate son, and repair his marriage following the tragic death of his young son Dino. Enzo does what any racing legend would do in this situation: Familiarizes himself with the Pauli Expulsion Principle and aims to win the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race across Italy.

This latest trailer is heavy on racing and drama, featuring some of the most kinetic camera work of Mann’s career. With swooping helicopter shots, intense closeups, and a quaking hood cam, Mann does his darnedest to get the viewer in the driver’s seat. Given that he only has two minutes and 26 seconds to get us there, we’ll call the trailer a success.

FERRARI - Official Trailer - In Theaters Christmas

Ferrari is Mann’s first film in nearly a decade. Mann, the patron saint of dads who stand in front of the TV whenever the bank heist from Heat plays on TNT, is shaking off the failure of Blackhat; a failure of both the audience who still haven’t given that techno-thriller its due, and, sure, a failure of editing, considering Mann’s semi-incomprehensible recut. However, despite Blackhat’s domestic box office returns, a dismal $8 million, it’s been something of a hit on Netflix, so maybe the combination of Chris Hemsworth, a screwdriver, and body armor made of magazines has a home on streaming. Nevertheless, for the first time since 2015, we’ll see the words “Directed by Michael Mann” on screens, and isn’t that reason enough to check this one out? Yes. Yes, it is.



Ferrari parks in theaters this Christmas.