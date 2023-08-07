The Television Critics Association has achieved something the Emmys haven’t yet dared to: give Rhea Seehorn her due for an epic performance in Better Call Saul. Kim Wexler would’ve been proud.

Announced on August 7, the 2023 TCA Awards feature multiple notable wins. Seehorn stands out because, despite six seasons of stellar work, she’s been nominated by The Television Academy for an Emmy only twice. She lost in 2022 to Ozark’s Julia Garner, and chances are she’ll lose to The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge whenever the 75th Emmys take place. Now she joins an excellent lineup of previous TCA drama category winners also snubbed by the Emmys, including The Americans’ Keri Russell, The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon, and This Is Us’ Mandy Moore.

Some of the other notable winners include favorites like Succession, The Bear, and Jury Duty, with Mel Brooks as the coveted Career Achievement Honoree. Read along for the full list of the 2023 TCA Awards winners (in bold):

Individual Achievement in Drama:

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO/Max)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Prime Video)

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO/Max)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO/Max)

Individual Achievement In Comedy:

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC) —2022 winner

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO/Max)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (AMC)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama:

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Succession (HBO) — also the 2022 winner

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:

Abbott Elementary (ABC) — 2022 winner

Barry (HBO)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX for Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX for Hulu)

The Other Two (Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX for Hulu)

Outstanding New Program:

Andor (Disney+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality:

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials:

Beef (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX for Hulu)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The Patient (FX for Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch:

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix) — also 2022 winner

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information:

30 For 30 (ESPN)

Free Chol Soo Lee (PBS)

Frontline (PBS) — eight-time winner in the category

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

​​The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming:

Alma’s Way (PBS Kids)

Bluey (Disney+)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

Donkey Hodie (PBS Kids)

Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+)

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO/Max)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Junior/Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming:

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Jane (Apple TV+)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Program of the Year:

Abbott Elementary (ABC) — 2022 winner

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Succession (HBO)

The Bear (FX for Hulu)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Two (Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Career Achievement Honoree:

Mel Brooks

Heritage Award

The Carol Burnett Show (CBS)