If influencers want to see The Long Walk, they're gonna have to walk
The human impulse to watch people subject themselves to horrifying murder games and think, "Aw, I could handle that" continues apace.Roman Griffin Davis in The Long Walk, Photo: Lionsgate/Murray Close
Having once again ignored the advice/jokes of our former The Onion and Clickhole colleague Alex Blechman to not create the gosh darn Torment Nexus, the marketing minds promoting upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk have gone ahead and created a Long Walk of their very own. Per Gizmodo, Lionsgate’s PR team has cooked up what is kind of a clever stunt to promote the film, even if hews a little too closely to the “I watched Squid Game and now I want to be in a Squid Game” mindset that marketing companies have been cultivating in audiences in recent years: An influencers-only screening of the film in which viewers have to maintain a walking pace of three miles an hour on treadmills, or else they’ll be escorted out of the theater.