Tom Holland suffers head injury from Spider-Man: Brand New Day stunt

These Marvel sets are getting dangerous! According to Deadline, shooting on Spider-Man: Brand New Day was suspended on Friday after Spidey himself, Tom Holland, suffered an injury. The news was first broken by U.K. tabloid The Sun, which reported that Holland fell during a stunt and hit his head. Deadline confirmed that the actor was taken to a hospital and treated for a mild concussion.

A source close to the production said Holland will now take a break from filming “out of precaution.” A meeting will reportedly take place on Monday to adjust the shooting schedule, but Holland is expected to return to filming in a few days. (He apparently attended a charity event with Zendaya over the weekend, but left early after feeling ill.) The Sun claims a woman “thought to be a stunt double” was also taken from the set in an ambulance after the stunt-gone-wrong, but The Hollywood Reporter claims nobody else is said to have been injured.

Holland’s injury comes after it was revealed that Channing Tatum suffered what sounded like a major injury on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. “We had tons more shooting” to do before his injury, including a “big fight” with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Instead, he had to pass off the more physical work to a stunt double and sit in for close-ups. The Variety profile (published in early September) noted that Tatum walked “with a pronounced limp” and was facing “intensive physical therapy.” He explained to the outlet that he’d taken the day off his pain medication “so I wouldn’t be falling asleep on you and drooling. My body doesn’t do well with codeine—and those painkillers the U.K. docs gave me were strong.”

Despite appearing in several of the previous Avengers team-up films, Tom Holland has not been announced as part of the Doomsday cast. That movie and Brand New Day overlapped for some of the filming in London. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is taking the helm for the fourth Spider-Man movie, and Holland expressed his excitement for getting back to some “old-school filmmaking” on location. The franchise’s previous director Jon Watts wasn’t a fan of real-life web-swinging, but videos from set shared to social media indicate Cretton has brought back the practical stunts for this new installment.