The Russo brothers want their Gambit a little less spicy.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 2, 2025 | 11:39pm
Screenshot: YouTube
Channing Tatum is easing up on Gambit's Cajun seasoning for Avengers: Doomsday

In 2023, Channing Tatum’s dream came true: He played the Cajun X-Man Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s a strange performance that at least one writer’s father called “confusing,” with an accent that was “difficult to understand.” (He later asked, “Who was that guy?”). To viewers who stuck through more than 30 MCU entries but don’t read Variety, Tatum’s turn as the comic book card sharp, like many of the film’s cameos, was inexplicable (though that father did enjoy Wesley Snipes’ Blade). Tatum spent years developing a solo Gambit movie, but the project fell apart when Disney bought Fox. His appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine put the character back in play. However, the Gambit we saw in Deadpool will be a little less spicy in Avengers: EndgameIn a new profile in Variety, Tatum explained how he’s reducing the amount of Crystal in his performance next time.

“I’m not gonna go full Cajun,” Tatum said. “[Director Joe and Anthony Russo] want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full Deadpool. They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious—when he drops the Mardi Gras mask—things do matter.”

Tatum understands that Gambit’s role in the MCU isn’t the same as Captain America’s. Gambit, he says, “likes women, he smokes, he drinks.” He’s “not just a save-the-world kind of guy.” Instead, Gambit offers a necessary “contrast” to the principled and committed do-gooders of Marvel. Still, Tatum did injure his leg in a “big fight” with Doctor Doom, so it’s possible Robert Downey Jr. disagreed with him. We’ll find out when and if Avengers: Endgame ever finishes shooting, true believers.

 
