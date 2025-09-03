Channing Tatum is easing up on Gambit's Cajun seasoning for Avengers: Doomsday The Russo brothers want their Gambit a little less spicy.

In 2023, Channing Tatum’s dream came true: He played the Cajun X-Man Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s a strange performance that at least one writer’s father called “confusing,” with an accent that was “difficult to understand.” (He later asked, “Who was that guy?”). To viewers who stuck through more than 30 MCU entries but don’t read Variety, Tatum’s turn as the comic book card sharp, like many of the film’s cameos, was inexplicable (though that father did enjoy Wesley Snipes’ Blade). Tatum spent years developing a solo Gambit movie, but the project fell apart when Disney bought Fox. His appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine put the character back in play. However, the Gambit we saw in Deadpool will be a little less spicy in Avengers: Endgame. In a new profile in Variety, Tatum explained how he’s reducing the amount of Crystal in his performance next time.