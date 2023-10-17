TV's most audacious season-two openings

LOST - Season 2 Intro

For my money, Lost’s second season opener remains one of the most jaw-dropping twists in TV history (and one delivered masterfully by director Jack Bender). “What the hell is under the goddamn hatch door?” is a question plaguing the back half of season one. And the audacious answer comes in the form of Desmond Hume (Henry Ian Cusick). Lost introduces one of its greatest characters with the opening of “Man Of Science, Man Of Faith.” Except we don’t know whose routine we’re following as the episode begins. All we see is a man’s morning schedule: wake up, work out, do laundry, make a smoothie, casually take a vaccine shot, etc. It could be any of the survivors in flashback. But observe closely and the suspense sets in with the items across the “house” ranging from the ’60s to present-day, including a retro computer. Who has this antiquated equipment? Only someone who has literally been living under a rock.

The sudden realization we’re seeing what’s under the hatch on a remote island is a record-scratch moment. Someone has been here all along while the crashed Oceanic Flight 815 survivors have been finding ways to escape? The scene raises the stakes, aided by the switch from Mama Cass Elliott’s “Make Your Own Kind Of Music” to composer Michael Giacchino’s trademark tense score. A blast from up above disrupts Desmond’s activity and he uses a telescope mirror to find out what caused it. The camera then pans up to reveal Jack (Matthew Fox) and Locke’s (Terry O’Quinn) confused faces—and we’re right where we left them, except now we know exactly what they’re about to find. The decision to immediately reveal this huge mystery has a thrilling payoff, and every directing, acting, camera, and music choice coalesces here. They just don’t make em’ like Lost anymore, huh? [Saloni Gajjar]

