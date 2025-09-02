Walton Goggins and Lewis Pullman are harnessing up for Batso with Jessica Biel

Walton Goggins and Lewis Pullman will attempt to summit El Capitan in Batso, the forthcoming rock-climbing film from Splitsville‘s Kyle Marvin. The casting update comes from Deadline, which notes that Ethan Hawke and Daniel Radcliffe were previously attached, but “the project has undergone changes.” Goggins will now star as Warren ‘Batso’ Harding with Pullman stepping in as his climbing partner Dean Caldwell. Jessica Biel will also co-star as Beryl Knauth, a character the trade describes as “Batso’s romantic partner and a key pillar in the Yosemite climbing community.”

Batso is based on a true story. “In 1970, The Wall of Early Morning Light was an unthinkable climb. For larger-than-life climbing legends Batso and Caldwell, it represented a near impossible physical and mental challenge,” the film’s summary reads. “For iconoclast Batso, it also offered one last chance to stick it to the naysayers who thought him too old, too out of touch, and too crazy. For novice Dean, it was a way to see beyond his 9-5 existence and unlock the awesome potential of the human spirit. What began as an almost farcical exercise became one of the great underdog stories in the history of the sport. The estimated 10-day climb stretched into a 28-day marathon of grit and determination which sparked a media sensation.”

While the El Capitan climb seems like a different beast, Goggins does play a character with more experience braving the elements than most in Fallout, which returns for its second season December 17. Lewis Pullman’s character also learned how to face his fears in Thunderbolts*, not to mention the feats of adrenaline he underwent as a fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick.

Marvin believes his new team can go the distance. “A climb is only as successful as its preparation and its team members,” the director shared in a statement. “We have got a fantastic team assembled for this picture and are prepared to make a film that captures the spirit and world of 70s climbing in a way that hasn’t been seen before.” Batso does not have a release timeline as of this writing.