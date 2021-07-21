Warner Bros. and DC cast In The Heights’ Leslie Grace as Batgirl

Warner Bros. and DC have gone and cast a Batgirl while no one was looking. The upcoming HBO Max original film Batgirl which, as Deadline reported, WB began testing actors for earlier this week, will star In The Heights’ Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon . Batgirl will be the first DC film to exclusively launch on the platform—well if you don’t count Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Grey. So now it’s only a matter of time before the studio double-dips and announces a black and white version of Batgirl entitled “Batgirl: Justice Is Grace.”

As for what’s happening with the actual film, well, not much is known. We only learned that a Batgirl was coming earlier this week . But, for the most part, Batgirl and Batgirl-related content revolved around the character’s elder counterpart Batwoman, which starred Ruby Rose for the first season, and Javicia Leslie for season two.

There are some other tidbits about the film. Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will continue their hot streak of directing films that start with the letters B and A by helming the movie. The script comes from Christina Hodson, a blockbuster screenwriting megawatt at the moment, who has credits on Bumblebee, Birds Of Prey, and the upcoming Flash movie. All three of them appear intent on working on pictures that start with the letter B, and we commend them for it. Consistency is a virtue.

And that’s about it on the details regarding the movie. Warner Bros. hasn’t announced any further release dates, influences, and even whether or not this will fit into their broader DC cinematic universe plans. Considering it’s hitting HBO Max, it might be part of the Titans-verse for all we know. Wait, scratch that. Titans has a Batgirl, and it’s Savannah Welch. That Crisis On Infinite Earths the studio eventually throws together is going to have a lot of Batgirls, huh? Wait, scratch that the Arrowverse already did a Crisis. This is indeed a disturbing cinematic universe.

