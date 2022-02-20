Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 20. All times are Eastern.



From (EPIX, 10 p.m.): Executive produced by th e Russo brothers, From stars Lost’s Harold Perrineau in another science-fiction drama. This one is set in a nightmarish middle American town that traps everyone who enters. The residents have to also fight surrounding forest threats, including terrifying nocturnal creatures. In her review, Leila Latif writes:

“There is a balance to strike with a horror series: You need to be able to subject your characters to unspeakable terrors, and to trap them within torturous multi-episode nightmares, but offer enough of a glimmer of hope to keep them fighting. The world around them cannot descend into such unmitigated hell that no one would choose to stay alive in it. The new Epix series From gets very close to the latter, where trying to stay alive at times seems like a fool’s errand, but it mostly walks that tightrope without tipping over into an unrelenting misery.”

Abraham Lincoln (History, 8 p.m.): This three-night, almost eight-hour documentary event is based on historian Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book Leadership: In Turbulent Times. Graham Sibley stars as Honest Abe in the show, which includes interviews with former President Barack Obama , among others. Watch to see how many of the “Honest Abe” stories —like of him walking miles to return someone’s change, for example —are actually true.

Around The World in 80 Days (PBS, 8 p.m.): The season finale is out. Frustratingly, the changes to Aouda’s (Shivaani Ghai) story means she’s not part of the finale. It’s weird how the one time an Indian woman gets cast as the character, she becomes useless to the plot. Don’t know why changing the narrative had to excise one of the few women of color from the Western canon, but the show is getting a second season, so maybe that’ll change. We’ll se e.