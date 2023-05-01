You can't cancel Woody Harrelson if he doesn't care

“Cancel culture” is mostly a state of mind, sometimes related to but mostly separate from real-life consequences. Cancellable offenses, too, range in severity and sometimes depend entirely on the likability of the offender. In the case of Woody Harrelson, his likability so far outweighs the fact that he is a coronavirus 5G conspiracy theorist that even his joking pejoratively about vaccines on Saturday Night Live blew over fairly quickly. And even if people were still trying to “cancel” him for it, his approach is basically the Arthur meme of DW declaring: “That sign can’t stop me because I can’t read!”

“[People] told me it was, shall we say, trending,” the actor says of his briefly controversial SNL monologue in a new interview with Esquire. “No, I don’t look at that shit. I feel like, ‘I said it on SNL.’ I don’t need to go further with it…other than to say—well, no, I won’t. Never mind. That’s enough.”

Harrelson has, indeed, said enough on the subject: anything you want to know about his opinion on “germ theory” or the absurdity of masks is already out there. The White House Plumbers star is a self-professed “anarchist,” or “probably more of a libertarian” with a distrust for government. He’s also grown weary of activism, having done it “for fifteen years and it just amounted to a huge waste of money.” He’s not completely pessimistic, telling the outlet, “I do think there are ways to be proactive about changing things, particularly environmental things. It really involves retooling the society and trying to get in where the problem starts as opposed to trying to clean it up later.”

As for cancel culture, though, that is not at all an issue that Harrelson concerns himself with. “[It] don’t change my life one bit. Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful.”