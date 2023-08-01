11 movies to check out on Prime Video in August 2023

BONES AND ALL | Theatrical Trailer

If you’re one of those people who think Timothée Chalamet is a brilliant actor and not at all overrated, you’ll have to add the cannibal romance Bones And All to your watch list. The movie, also starring Taylor Russell, was directed by Luca Guadagnino, who also directed Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name. The A.V. Club’s Brett Buckalew wrote, “With Bones And All, Guadagnino makes his second foray into horror, reuniting with Suspiria screenwriter David Kajganich for an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ young-adult novel that feels at once more grisly and more distinctively heartfelt than the pair’s first stab at the genre.”