Starring in one of the most iconic holiday films comes with its own rewards. However, when you’re playing the snot-nosed bully who terrorizes the lead character, the reputation you end up with may be less than savory. For Zack Ward, who at 13 appeared in A Christmas Story as the villainous Scut Farkus, the role has been a mixed bag of encounters with fans, from pleasantries to attempts at drunken brawls.

“In the last 20 years, it’s turned into a wonderful experience where people are really sweet and kind. Before that, they weren’t quite sure where they knew me from,” Ward tells Insider. “So they’d look at me like I kicked their dog. Cause they’d be like, ‘I know that guy’s a bad guy. Where do I know him from?’”

Some would take their internal beef with Farkus up a notch, and try to start fights with the actor over his character’s actions.

“If they were drunk, if I was in a bar or out at night and someone was a little in their cups, they would literally start to get in my face and start a problem, which was very discombobulating,” the actor explains.

Ward says the visceral reactions have cooled over the years, and most just share their pleasure at Farkus’ eventual comeuppance in the film.

“People just saw me and got a big smile on their face, and they’d usually say, ‘You got your ass beat.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I did, I’m glad that brought you joy,’” Ward says.

Ward recently reprised the role of Farkus for the Warner Bros. Pictures sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, which follows Ralphie (played by Peter Billingsley) as he returns to Indiana for the holidays.