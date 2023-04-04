Adam Driver in talks to play a young Robert De Niro in Michael Mann's Heat 2

Michael Mann may have found one lead for Heat 2 amongst the cast of his current project, Ferrari. Adam Driver is reportedly in talks to star in the long-awaited sequel once he wraps his role as Enzo Ferrari in the director’s upcoming biopic.

Driver is “firmly attached” to the project as a young Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro in the 1995 original film, per Deadline. Despite the near five-inch height difference between De Niro and Driver, the latter still feels like a good choice for the crime drama.

Mann’s recently released sequel novel moves between two time periods. The first follows Chris Shiherlis’ evasions from the police following the failed heist, which resulted in McCauley’s death. The other takes us back to 1988, when McCauley, Shiherlis, and the rest of the team were solidifying their scoring strategy. Meanwhile, Detective Vincent Hanna (originally played by Al Pacino) was moving up the ranks within the Chicago PD.

This marks the first casting announcement for Heat 2, with the competition for the other roles expected to be fierce. There’s been no word on who from the original cast will return for the sequel 30 years later, but there’s plenty of room for imagination when it comes to who can play the younger versions of McCauley, Shiherlis (the late Val Kilmer), and Hanna. Other rumored cast members include Ana de Armas as the female lead and Elvis’ Austin Butler.

When it comes to who Pacino could see playing his younger self, he’s going with Timothée Chalamet. “I mean, he’s a wonderful actor. Great looks,” Pacino said last year in a conversation with De Niro.

Heat 2 is still a ways out from initial production, as Mann is currently deep in the post-production process for Ferrari, which is expected to hit theaters later this year. Per Deadline, the project could end up being a co-financed film between Warner Bros. and New Regency, but at the moment, no studio has officially signed on to produce Heat 2.