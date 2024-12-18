Alec Baldwin vows to expose "what really happened" on Rust set Baldwin says it would've been better to have a jury trial so his team could have "presented so much more."

Undoubtedly the Rust shooting—and the subsequent legal battles—took a psychological toll on Alec Baldwin. You can hear it in the actor’s most recent comments on the situation, in which he insists “there’s more to come” about the case. “There’s more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it’s going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened,” he says on the latest episode of David Duchovny’s Fail Better podcast (via Variety). “I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted.”

It’s hard to imagine what more could come out about Rust when everything about it has been covered exhaustively over the last three years. But according to Baldwin, “The mainstream press and the tabloid press suppressed every story that could benefit me and amplified every story that could hurt me,” so “the truth of what happened has never been told.” (Baldwin has given multiple interviews about his role in the shooting, including a sit down with ABC News the month after it occurred.) In fact, though he says he’s “grateful” the criminal case against him was dismissed, he thinks it would’ve been “a little better” to have gone through with the trial and gotten a verdict, “’cause a bunch of people in the jury [would’ve] considered the facts and we would’ve presented so much more.”

Still, “We have more shit that’s going to come out in ensuing legal filings and so forth,” he promises (via The Guardian). “These last three years, people have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things. They want you to die. The second thing is they want you to go to prison … These political crowds … love to see their enemies put in prison for years because prison is like a living hell. And the third thing is they want you cancelled, which is like being in prison or being dead, because you roam the earth and … you’re invisible.”

If there’s one thing Alec Baldwin has definitely not been over the last three years, it’s invisible. But if he felt like he was being shut out of Hollywood, fair enough; he now says he believes “things are coming back my way to work.” Baldwin and his wife are set to do a reality television show about their family; the couple have seven young children together. For now, “I’m gonna take a break,” Baldwin says. “I don’t wanna talk about this for a while. I wanna kind of like, you know, take a nap.”