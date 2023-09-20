Amber Heard returns to the screen in In The Fire trailer

More than a year after the frenzy that was the trial of Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp, Heard has made her return to the screen with In The Fire. The new trailer for the paranormal thriller, which premieres October 13, follows Heard as a doctor trying to apply psychology to a little boy who may or may not be possessed by the devil.

Heard’s character, Grace Burnham, is insistent that the boy “has a condition,” but the locals have other ideas. And with fairly good reason: there are biblical plagues going on. It’s an inevitable battle between science and religion with Grace caught quite literally in the middle.

“The film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century,” Heard said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “I feel honored to be part of this labor of love and to be the lead in Conor Allyn’s vision. I feel lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast. They’re as dedicated and magical as the characters they play.”

Heard’s personal tribulations have threatened to overshadow In The Fire, not simply because it’s her first role since the controversy exploded but also because it was filmed between the U.K. and U.S. trials. “The trial was looming over us. We felt the gravity of this huge media machine building against all of us, and the camaraderie of the shoot felt like a good distraction,” her co-star Luca Calvani told Variety when the film premiered at the Taormina Film Festival.

Allyn, the film’s director, praised Heard as “radiant” and “resilient,” telling the outlet, “When Amber showed up in Italy to shoot, she was a force to be reckoned with. She was a star who was amazing in front of the camera, but also was a partner in crime behind the camera. Once we started shooting, it was from Day One a comfort blanket to have her there. I knew I could point the camera at her, and I would get something good.”

Heard will next be seen in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.