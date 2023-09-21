Euphoria actor Angus Cloud’s death confirmed as an accidental overdose

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud died in July at the age of 25, not long after the death of his father, with his family saying in a statement that he “intensely struggled with this loss” and that, since Cloud was “open about his battle with mental health,” others should take his death as “a reminder… that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” The family also noted in the statement that they took comfort in the knowledge that Cloud was now “reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Now, as reported by Variety, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that Cloud died of an accidental overdose. The report specifically says that his death was caused by and “acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines.” In a statement in August, Cloud’s mother said that he “did not intend” to end his life, despite people on social media who “suggested his death was intentional.” She went on to share a story of his last day, saying he intended to support his family financially and that he had planned to spend the foreseeable future at his family’s home (“the home he loved,” she said).

Cloud played Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s Euphoria, the soft-spoken best friend of Zendaya’s Rue, and though the two actors coincidentally went to the same high school, he actually got the part after being noticed by a casting agent and had to audition several times. It was his first acting job, and since then he’s appeared in the 2021 movie North Hollywood and will have posthumous roles in the upcoming films Your Lucky Day and Freaky Tales, plus an “untitled monster movie” from Scream VI’s Matt Bettinelli-Opin and Tyler Gillett.