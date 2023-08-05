Angus Cloud's mother says Euphoria star's death was not intentional

Lisa Cloud, mother of Euphoria star Angus Cloud—who died this week, at the age of 25—has issued a statement on social media this weekend, asserting that she believes her son “did not intend” to end his life. “ Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional,” Cloud wrote on Facebook. “ I want you to know that is not the case.”

In her post, Cloud outlines her last day with her son, writing about how he was grieving over the recent death of his father, who died in May, but that, “ H is last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project s, fell asleep, and didn’t wake up.”

Advertisement

Cloud goes on to write, “ We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe.”

Angus Cloud came to sudden prominence with his role as Euphoria’s Fezco, his first serious turn as an actor. (He was scouted for the series while working in a restaurant in Brooklyn.) His part was expanded for the show’s second season, serving as an unlikely moral compass for the series ; he also filmed at least three movies in recent years, set to be released posthumously.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cloud died on July 31; no cause of death has been released. Lisa Cloud ended her social media post this weekend by writing, “ To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

[via Deadline]