While the drop isn’t quite as horrific as it was predicted to be, things definitely still aren’t great for ol’ Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. It didn’t fall 72 percent in its second week, but it did drop 69.7 percent, making only $32 million after opening last week to $106 million. Obviously this is the nail in the coffin for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now they’ll stop making superhero movies and go back to making serious adult dramas with sex scenes and real movie stars and all of the other things that people liked about serious adult dramas.

Then again, it’s not like second place went to a serious adult drama: It went to Cocaine Bear (with $23 million), a movie that seems well-positioned to be a M3GAN-style hit that audiences like a lot more than the mixed reviews might imply. After that we have a different kind of cocaine bear (in the “opium of the masses” sense) with Jesus Revolution, a movie about the hippie Christians in the ‘70s that made Jesus cool, which opened to $15 million—which is both good money and a high positing in the charts for one of these churchy movies.

The rest of the top 10 isn’t very interesting, with both Avatar and Puss In Boots making more than $4 million, almost every other movie making a little more than $1 million (that’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Knock At The Cabin, 80 For Brady, and Missing), and finally 10th place’s A Man Called Otto making only $850,000. It has a total of $62 million after nine weeks, which is… better than some movies, but less than some other movies.

The full top 10 from Box Office Mojo is below.