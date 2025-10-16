After losing its plus, Apple TV adds Peacock

Cuffing season is truly upon us. As monogamists across the northern hemisphere couple up for warmth ahead of the chilly winter months, streaming services are doing the same. Following in the tradition of Disney+ offering HBO, Apple TV and Peacock are now press release official. Apple and Peacock are bundling. Starting on October 20, one subscription gets you a “complementary mix of award-winning marquee live events and sports, beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies — all for one great price.” That means both Apple TV and Peacock will “each provide an extensive sampling of each other’s shows in the app.” But also, potential customers get both services for one price. The premium bundle costs $14.99 a month, and the Premium Plus bundle costs $19.99 a month, putting to bed the mystery of where Apple TV put its now absent “plus.”

The newfound relationship between Apple and Peacock comes amid bundling throughout the streaming world. What was once considered an outright war has since become a dating pool, particularly led by Disney. Now that Disney owns all of Hulu, it has touted its Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle as well as a tier that includes HBO Max. ESPN also added a bundle with The NFL Network over the summer. Of course, there is also the whole Paramount+ with Showtime mess that we’re still figuring out. It all leads back to the question we’ve been asking ourselves for the last four or five years: Did we really destroy cable just to end up with 30 different cables? Sort of! Most cable providers have already started bundling streamers into their packages. Verizon offers the Disney bundle for an extra $10 a month. Last year, Comcast began offering Peacock, Netflix, and Apple streaming bundles.

As for the bundle at hand, it’s now just a question of what to call it. “Apple TV with Peacock”? “Peaple”? “Appcockle TV+?” We’ll leave it to the ad wizards behind Seeso to figure it out.