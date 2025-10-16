After losing its plus, Apple TV adds Peacock
Apple TV and Peacock are the latest streamers to bundle up.Source: Apple
Cuffing season is truly upon us. As monogamists across the northern hemisphere couple up for warmth ahead of the chilly winter months, streaming services are doing the same. Following in the tradition of Disney+ offering HBO, Apple TV and Peacock are now press release official. Apple and Peacock are bundling. Starting on October 20, one subscription gets you a “complementary mix of award-winning marquee live events and sports, beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies — all for one great price.” That means both Apple TV and Peacock will “each provide an extensive sampling of each other’s shows in the app.” But also, potential customers get both services for one price. The premium bundle costs $14.99 a month, and the Premium Plus bundle costs $19.99 a month, putting to bed the mystery of where Apple TV put its now absent “plus.”