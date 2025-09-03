Aziz Ansari still hopes to finish his movie with Bill Murray after misconduct allegations
Aziz Ansari is finally on the cusp of releasing his directorial debut Good Fortune after years of setbacks—most notably, his original directorial debut Being Mortal being suspended indefinitely after misconduct allegations were raised against star Bill Murray. Murray reportedly climbed on top of a female production assistant and “kissed” her while they were both wearing masks for COVID protocols (“I thought it was funny,” Murray reiterated earlier this year). An HR investigation into the incident led to the studio shutting down production three-quarters of the way through filming. Despite this ignominious end, Ansari now tells The Hollywood Reporter he still hopes to finish the movie with Murray as part of it. “He was devastated,” Ansari says. “He couldn’t believe it happened. I think this movie meant a lot to him.”