After news broke of Bob Saget’s sudden death at the age of 65 on January 9, his friends and co-workers spoke out about their love of the comedian and actor. Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the long-running family sitcom Full House. The comedian also hosted the first eight seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos. In contrast to his family-friendly TV appearances, Saget was also a stand up comedian who famously loved a dirty joke.



Advertisement

After his passing, his former Full House costar John Stamos tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played the youngest Tanner daughter, Michelle, on Full House, said in a joint statement, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”



Candace Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner, tweeted, “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.” She also shared photos of them together on her Instagram, and wrote, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough.” Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on the ABC sitcom , wrote, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

Pete Davidson shared a statement via friend and writing partner Dave Sirus’ Instagram. In it he wrote, “When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can— connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

Saget also voiced the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother. Radnor shared his remembrances of the actor in a long Twitter thread. He wrote in part, “He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.” Radnor wrote about how Saget supported him and his performance, saying, “This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character… I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were.”

Norman Lear shared a picture of himself with Saget and wrote, “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.”

Advertisement

Kat Dennings, who starred with Saget on the short-lived WB program Raising Dad, said, “Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family.”

Saget and his family also received an outpouring of love from other stand- up comedians, past and present. Whoopi Goldberg wrote, “Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters & other family,” while Jim Carrey said, “Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.”

Advertisement

Other comedians including Gilbert Gottfried, Billy Crystal, Jason Alexander, Judd Apatow, and Ken Jeong also honored Saget online.