Bobby Vylan releases statement on controversial Glastonbury set: "I said what I said"

Bob Vylan isn’t making any apologies for its unambiguously pro-Palestinian performance at yesterday’s Glastonbury Festival. The group, made up of singer Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan, made waves yesterday by advocating for a free Palestine and an end to Israel’s obliteration of Gaza during their set. As they performed, the group chanted “Free, Free Palestine,” “Death, Death to the IDF,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free,” and inspired the crowd to join them, which festival organizers, apparently, found more “appalling” than the 55,000 Palestinians killed by the Israeli government since the war began two years ago. In a statement, Glastonbury organizers said they “stand against all forms of war and terrorism,” except those, apparently, committed by Israel, and accused Bob Vylan of antisemitism, hate speech, and attempting to incite violence. Nevertheless, Bobby Vylan doesn’t appear phased by the noise. In an Instagram post captioned “I said what I said,” Bobby Vylan wrote that he was setting a good example for his daughter and the younger generation by speaking out. In fact, he’s already moved on to more important things: Like his daughter’s school dinners.

“As I lay in bed this morning, my phone buzzing non stop, inundated with messages of both support and hatred, I listen to my daughter typing out loud as she fills out a school survey asking for her feedback on the current state of her school dinners,” he said, causing American followers to wonder why we don’t get school dinners, too. “She expressed that she would like healthier meals, more options, and dishes inspired by other parts of the world.” Vylan says that hearing her “voice her opinions on a matter that she cares about and affects her daily” gave him hope for the future. “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.” Ultimately, without addressing the outsized controversy surrounding the performance, which has already garnered the attention of the Department of Justice, he reiterates the importance of encouraging and inspiring “future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”

“Let us display to them loudly and visibly the right thing to do when we want and need change,” he continued. “Let them see us marching in the streets, campaigning on ground level, organising online, and shouting about it on any and every stage that we are offered. Today it is a change in school dinners, tomorrow it is a change in foreign policy.”

Bob Vylan wasn’t the only one to stand up for Palestine at Glastonbury. Irish rap trio Kneecap also called for a “Free Palestine” and chanted “Fuck Kier Starmer” during their slot, but that was already censored by the BBC, which did not air Kneecap’s performance.