Bobby Vylan releases statement on controversial Glastonbury set: "I said what I said"
Rap-punk group Bob Vylan called for a "Free Palestine" and "Death to the IDF," at Glastonbury. Today, Bobby Vylan posted a statement.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Bob Vylan isn’t making any apologies for its unambiguously pro-Palestinian performance at yesterday’s Glastonbury Festival. The group, made up of singer Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan, made waves yesterday by advocating for a free Palestine and an end to Israel’s obliteration of Gaza during their set. As they performed, the group chanted “Free, Free Palestine,” “Death, Death to the IDF,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free,” and inspired the crowd to join them, which festival organizers, apparently, found more “appalling” than the 55,000 Palestinians killed by the Israeli government since the war began two years ago. In a statement, Glastonbury organizers said they “stand against all forms of war and terrorism,” except those, apparently, committed by Israel, and accused Bob Vylan of antisemitism, hate speech, and attempting to incite violence. Nevertheless, Bobby Vylan doesn’t appear phased by the noise. In an Instagram post captioned “I said what I said,” Bobby Vylan wrote that he was setting a good example for his daughter and the younger generation by speaking out. In fact, he’s already moved on to more important things: Like his daughter’s school dinners.