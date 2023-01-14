Bryan Cranston says he's still game for a Malcolm In The Middle movie

Never let it be said that Bryan Cranston doesn’t maintain an affection for his life from before he became one of cable’s most beloved dramatic actors. Case in point: A recent interview that the former Breaking Bad star gave this week, in support of the second (and final) season of his Showtime show Your Honor.

Cranston was talking to E! News, fielding the usual questions about his career, including discussions about the themes of redemption running all through Your Honor’s second season. And, while on the topic of second chances, Cranston brought up a very different sort of resurrection: That Malcolm In The Middle movie he brings up every few years, as what we can only assume is a long-running plot to get the Fox sitcom’s theme song stuck in our heads all over again. (“You’re not the boss of me now…”) (God damn it.)

Now, Cranston didn’t directly reference the thing Malcolm star Frankie Muniz said last year, when the child-star/adult racecar driver (look it up!) claimed that Cranston was writing his own sequel to the blue-collar comedy. But he did make it clear that, if a script for such a revival got written, he’d be game to come back to the part of hapless dad Hal.

“ We had such a great family on that,” Cranston said in the E! interview , “A nd I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up — like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’ I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

And while our instincts suggest that a Malcolm revival would actually be a trainwreck—Muniz, for one thing, hasn’t acted in a serious “Not cast as Frankie Muniz as a joke” way in more than a decade at this point— we can’t deny that it’d be interesting to see what Hal, Lois, Reese, Dewey, Francis, and, yes, Malcolm were up to in 2023.