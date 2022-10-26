Life is unfair fair.

Taking a couple of hours off from his daily practice of harassing Lizzo on Twitter, the former child star turned adult racecar driver Frankie Munoz stopped by Fox News with an announcement. No, he wasn’t railing against student loan forgiveness or finger-wagging about a book that features the word “sex,” he was dropping some piping hot Malcolm In The Middle news. Fox News has long been the place for Malcolm updates. Unfortunately, the show has been off the air since 2006.

That may change soon because Muniz says that Bryan Cranston, who played his father in the series, is working on a revival. “When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid,” Muniz said. “We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn’t really watch the show when it was on, but I’ve now since watched the show with my wife. All 151 episodes. I realized, ‘Wow, that’s what we were making.’ I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family’s up to.”

Muniz then revealed that his co-star Cranston was “really into the idea” of a revival . “ He’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent.”

Though he made the leap to dramatic roles following his tenure on Malcolm, Cranston received three Emmy nominations on the sitcom for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Unfortunately, he never won, but he made up for it with three wins for Breaking Bad until the Emmys decided that that was too many Emmys and stopped giving him them.

If the revival does happen, it would be one of Muniz’s first significant roles in some time. For the past decade, he’s mostly appeared in cameos as himself, guest star roles, or in a couple of Sharknado movies. As he told Fox, “When I was on Malcolm, I was just so excited to be working on a show,” he said. “When the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. I was touring all over. I opened some businesses and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life, which now at this point has made me able to reflect and look back and be so appreciative of the experience.”