8. Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

“I, too can command the wind, sir!” (Cate Blanchett)

The film that announced Cate Blanchett’s international arrival as a fully formed actress able to carry a project on her talent alone was 1998’s Elizabeth. Nine years later, she returned to the role of perhaps England’s most famous monarch, and with the same director, Shekhar Kapoor (and became the fifth performer and first woman to be Oscar-nominated for playing the same character in two films). The critical and audience consensus was that this amounted to diminishing returns. But look closer: the film might be a bit camp or maximalist, but Blanchett’s performance is never less than utterly captivating. She is acting at the highest decibels. After all, she’s playing a larger-than-life icon. Monarchs were once looked upon as deities and Blanchett as Elizabeth I is utterly convincing as that.

The centerpiece of the performance is the “I too can command the wind, sir” scene. It’s a famous Oscar clip that’s on regular rotation on social media as an example of “over-the-top” acting. Let’s be clear: Everyone is wrong about that. Blanchett delivers exactly what was asked of her, nothing less, nothing more. She takes it so high and makes it so loud while remaining true to the character, proving that she’s an actor who’s not afraid to act. Subtlety is not always the goal; when a film calls for it, she can show you the technique and stylize it to the max too. Biographical re-creation is an approximation of the truth and monarchs are not regular people. So naturally, Blanchett goes big but remains wildly entertaining. [Murtada Elfadl]