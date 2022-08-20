In the great streaming wars, the Criterion Channel has consistently been an overlooked service—even here at The A.V. Club. While it may not feature a robust, costly slate of original programming, there are few better places for folks interested in foreign, classic, and independent films. Particularly as those kinds of libraries continue to shrink elsewhere. We’ll be highlighting the best of what the Criterion Channel has to offer each month, from nearly 100-year-old classics to streaming premieres of smaller indie projects.

For August, we’ve rounded up the best new additions to the streamer’s flourishing library, from Orsen Welles’ noir Touch Of Evil to Martha Coolidge’s teen rom-com Valley Girl. In our first in a regular series of dispatches, we’ve also included some recent favorites that were added in the last couple of months.