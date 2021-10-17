Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, October 17. All times are Eastern.



Top Pick

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m., season-three premiere): Just in time for the start of the holiday season, Succession returns with some serious family drama. The third season picks up right where the second left off, with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Greg (Nicholas Braun), and Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk) walking away from the press conference where war was declared against Logan (Brian Cox).

Roxana Hadadi will be recapping. Here’s all the details we know so far about season three, and what we don’t know so far about season three. We interviewed J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri), showrunner Jesse Armstrong, and PR execs on how the Roys should deal with their current clusterfuck. Read past recaps here, or read up on our summary of last season. (Or catch up this way. We won’t know.)

Wild Card



Green (streaming on YouTube’s Omeleto channel): Green is a short film about a female stand-up comedian who gets bumped when a famous comic returns following sexual misconduct allegations. Green was released by the YouTube channel Omeleto, which curates shorts from Oscar-qualifying festivals. You can read more about the movie from their article on the film, and the article on Directors Notes when it was featured there as well. Finally, you can read more on director Kylie Murphy’s website.

Unfortunately, according to Murphy, Omeleto is probably going to take Green down soon. “There are certain metrics a film needs to meet in order to stay on the channel (likes v. dislikes, avg. watch times, etc.) which I totally understand. This subject matter doesn’t exactly elicit a positive consensus from the internet,” Murphy told us over email. “ I’m really grateful for the opportunity to share the film on such a big platform. But a place like Youtube is a microcosm of our larger world, which continues to prop up what Green is critiquing. Part of me has to admire how hard the trolls are working to prove the points of the film.”