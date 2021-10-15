It’s been two whole years since HBO’s award-winning drama Succession ended its second season with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger. 2020 felt like it lasted a decade, so if you need a reminder on everything that went down, here’s a quick summary: Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) finally revealed to the public that his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) was fully aware of all the problems within the company. It was a total power grab on his part.



The season-two finale, “This Is Not For Tears,” also put Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) marriage on the rocks, left eldest son Connor (Alan Ruck) without a purpose, and saw Logan’s wife Marcia (Hiam Abbass) check out after learning he had an affair.

In time for the show’s highly anticipated return, The A.V. Club staff is hoping to get answers to some pivotal burning questions in season three as Logan and Kendall scramble to make allegiances to emerge on top of this corporate—and familial—war.

You can also catch up with the Roys before the October 17 premiere with this in-depth recap.