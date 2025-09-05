Fede Álvarez is bailing on directing the Alien: Romulus sequel
Álvarez has co-written a script for a sequel to his 2024 space thriller, but declined to direct the film himself.Fede Alvarez at the premiere of Alien: Romulus, Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus was a modest success for Disney when it skittered into theaters last year, earning the kind of reviews and—probably more importantly—the kind of box office receipts that usually make a sequel a natural next step. And, indeed, the studio green-lit one pretty much immediately, tapping Álvarez to write some new, presumably very goopy, adventures for Cailee Spaeny’s Rain to suffer through. The obvious assumption was that Álvarez would also direct the ensuing film, because why mess with success, but THR reveals today that said assumption was as faulty as a Weyland-Yutani employee worrying overmuch about their retirement plan: Álvarez is bailing on the directing job for Romulus 2.