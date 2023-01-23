The whole Girls Trip cast is returning for a Ghana-set sequel

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

One thing about real friends: even if you piss yourself while suspended in a harness above a street party, they’ll invite you along to the next big vacation. The four lifelong best friends at the center of hit comedy Girls Trip are no exception to this rule, as a newly-confirmed sequel gives them a chance to prove their ride-or-die mettle.

According to writer-producer-director Tracy Oliver, who helped pen the 2017 original, a second Girls Trip film is already in its early stages, and the entire main cast— Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith— have signed on to reprise their roles.

“It’s officially happening. I can say that,” Oliver tells Variety of the sequel.

This time around, Oliver says she’s thinking even bigger than Bourbon Street for the eponymous girls’ titular trip. According to Oliver, production hopes to set the sequel in Ghana at the country’s world-renowned Afrochella fest— although she admits the process “might kill me.”

With Oliver’s final script still in the works, a production timeline remains undefined. But the prospect of a sequel is nothing new, especially not to the film’s primary cast. Back in 2020, Hall, Latifah, and Haddish joined Pinkett-Smith on her Facebook Live series Red Table Talk, and, on the girl’s behalf, Hall shared: “We’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing.”

A second Girls Trip is just one of the projects Oliver, who created BET’s The First Wives Club, has lined up at the moment. Her horror comedy The Blackening saw critical acclaim off of its TIFF premiere last September, and the second season of her Prime Video series Harlem premieres on the streamer February 3.