The Office might be returning to office

Who’s ready to return to Office?

Less than 24 hours after the WGA announced its tentative deal with the AMPTP, Puck reports that U.S. series creator Greg Daniels is returning to Dunder Mifflin for a reboot of his massively successful sitcom . Another U.S. remake of the series would mark the 11th incarnation of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s original show.



Of course, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of bringing The Office back. In 2019, following the success of the Will & Grace revival, Daniels told EW about his hesitation about opening up “such a perfect thing” and “disappointing fans.” Daniels is proud of where things left off and the effect the show had. “People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me, that means we ended it properly,” he said.

Years later, at the Edinburgh TV Festival, NBC content chief Susan Rovner said they were “standing by” until “Greg Daniels wants to do one.” However, while everyone expected an Office revival featuring the original cast in 2022, Daniels clarified his vision, saying he was looking for more of an Office cinematic universe.



“I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters,” he said. “ I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell.”

Is the world ready for more The Office? Do fans want a new Jim smirking at the camera or a Michael Scott clone misgendering employees ? We are in a bit of a meme drought at the moment. A couple more episodes of The Office for fans to caption and post around social media is precisely what we need right now.